OAKLAND, Calif. (WHDH) — A biker in California was arrested after police said he smashed a car’s mirror while on the highway.

Police said the biker was beside the car when he smashed the mirror before speeding away. The entire incident was caught on camera.

The California Highway Patrol followed the suspect to his house, where he was arrested.

