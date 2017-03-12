BOSTON (AP) — Congresswoman Niki Tsongas is pushing for legislation she says will help insulate government-directed scientific research from the influence of political pressure and special interests.

The Lowell Democrat said the bill would require federal agencies that conduct or fund scientific research to develop policies aimed at guaranteeing their research is conducted and published without undue influence, censorship or distortion.

Tsongas said America is “home to some of the brightest and most experienced minds in the world” and it’s critical to ensure that the federal government is supporting research and using scientific facts to form the foundation of decision-making.

Tsongas said the bill has 77 co-sponsors.

Critics of Republican President Donald Trump say they fear the new administration isn’t relying strongly enough on scientific research when making important policy decisions.

