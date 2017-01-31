Bill Belichick donates boat ‘V Rings’ to sailing center

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is donating his boat “V Rings” to a community sailing center in Newport.

The Newport Daily News reports the 24-foot power boat was named after the five Super Bowl rings Belichick had at the time he acquired it. Since then, he’s won another ring and bought a larger boat, “VI Rings.”

He’s going for a seventh ring in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

Sail Newport says the boat is coming in mid-February and will be used to support instructional programs and regattas.

Jeffrey Lichterman, president of Albury Brothers Boats, connected Belichick with the nonprofit group. He says the boat was not being used, and he suggested the donation because it’s consistent with the Belichick Foundation’s mission of supporting sports.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)