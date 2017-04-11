Bill Belichick introduces marathon roster at foundation benefit

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots coach Bill Belichick introduced the Boston Marathon’s Team Belichick at a fundraiser for his foundation on Tuesday.

Belichick and his girlfriend Linda Holliday, the executive director of the foundation, hosted the second annual 26.2 Party at West End Johnnie’s in Boston. Proceeds raised for the foundation will benefit student athletes and athlete organizations in need.

Six athletes will run for Team Belichick in Monday’s marathon.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)