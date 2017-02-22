Bill Belichick listed as potential witnesses in Aaron Hernandez double-murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been added to a list of people who could be called to testify at Aaron Hernandez’s upcoming double-murder trial.

The former star tight end is being tried in the 2012 drive-by killings of 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors say Hernandez shot them after one spilled a drink on him at a club.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player, in 2013.

The defenses’ witness list includes Hernandez’s former girlfriend Shayanna Jenkins, several state and local police officers, medical workers and other experts.

In addition to Belichick, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the team’s records keeper, may be called to testify.

Hernandez’s former teammates at the University of Florida, Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey, also landed on the list.

Jury selection is already underway. Opening statements are slated to being on March 1.

Click here to view a complete list of potential witnesses.

