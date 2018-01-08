Bill Belichick says he will ‘absolutely’ coach Patriots next season

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - As rumors swirl regarding whether the New England Patriots organization is unraveling, head coach Bill Belichick addressed his future plans on Monday, saying he wants to be back with the team next season.

On a conference call with the media ahead of Saturday’s playoff game with Tennessee Titans in Foxboro, Belichick was asked if he wants to be back with the Patriots amid reports that have linked him to the New York Giants coaching vacancy.

After a pause, Belichick responded and said “absolutely.”

“Right now my interest is to do the best I can for our football team to get ready for Saturday night against Tennessee,” Belichick said. “That’s where my total focus is.”

Belichick was not interested in addressing an ESPN report that said his relationship with Robert Kraft and Tom Brady is damaged, among many other things.

“I know you want to report on things that are inaccurate,” Belichick told the media. “I’m not really interested in responding to all those random and in a lot of cases baseless comments.”

Belichick says his only concern is preparing his team for a playoff run.

