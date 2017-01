BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston drivers could soon be facing fines for stopping in bike lanes.

Lawmakers have delivered the bill to Governor Charlie Baker, which would fine drivers $50.

The bill is, in part, a response to the increasing use of bicycles for exercise and commuting, as well as the recurrence of bicycle-car crashes.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)