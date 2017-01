BOSTON (WHDH) - A new tax is being proposed for some Massachusetts property owners.

Under the proposed bill, anyone who uses apps such as AirBnB to rent out their property for more than 150 days a year will have to pay the state’s hotel tax.

The room occupancy rate is set at 5.7 percent.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)