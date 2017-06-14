Bill would give judges more power to hold DUI suspects

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is asking lawmakers to allow judges to hold without bail people who have twice been convicted of drunken driving and are facing a third charge.

Administration officials say the bill filed Wednesday would clarify a legal loophole that was exposed in a recent ruling by the state’s highest court.

The legislation would give judges explicit authority to keep in custody, pending a dangerousness hearing, suspects facing a third driving under the influence charge. That option could be exercised if a judge determines the suspect poses a risk to the public.

The Supreme Judicial Court said current law was ambiguous as to whether that option existed after a third or fourth charge.

The Republican governor said the bill would “allow judges to keep dangerous drivers off the road.”

