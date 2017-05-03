Billerica auto auction victims mourned by loved ones

BURLINGTON (WHDH) — The heartbroken brother of the woman killed in the auto auction crash in Billerica spoke about his sister outside the hospital where she died.

Leezandra Aponte, who was from Lowell, was in her 30s. Officials said she died shortly after she was taken to the Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

Orlando Aponte, her brother, said she had just taken this job and was saving up money for her daughter’s birthday party. Wednesday was her first day on the job.

“First day at the job and this is what happened,” said Orlando Aponte. “It was quick, they said she didn’t suffer, it was fast.”

Orlando Aponte described his sister as “a great mother.” She is survived by three children; her two daughters are in high school and her son had just joined the Army.

Two other people were killed in the crash in Billerica though their identities have not been released. Three other patients remain hospitalized at the Lahey Hospital. Officials said two are in critical condition and the third is stable.

