Billerica fire captain speaks out after helping victims of auto auction crash

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - As authorities continue to investigate a tragic accident Wednesday that left three dead and several others seriously injured at the LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, the first firefighter who responded to the scene is speaking out.

Billerica Fire Captain Bill Paskiewicz immediately jumped into action when an employee, said to be in his 70s, crashed a 2006 Jeep Cherokee into a large crowd of people that were gathered to bid on used vehicles.

“You’re adrenaline is going. You’re trying to help as many people as you can,” the 24-year veteran said.

Authorities said the employee mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, launching the SUV forward at a high rate of speed. They said the employee traveled the length of the building before smashing through a concrete wall.

Paskiewicz was working a detail at the auction, along with a group of police officers, when they heard the crash.

“Our experience and training kicked in and we started doing the best we could with what we had,” Paskiewicz said.

Paskiewicz, a father of three, said he’s still trying to process the horrifying happening.

“Some of these calls we go to are a once-in-a-career call,” Paskiewicz said. “We train and we prepare for the worst. You still don’t expect it.”

Sources say the employee’s license has been revoked as he was deemed an immediate threat.

Despite his actions, Paskiewicz said he does not feel like a hero.

“Everyone did their job. Anyone of us would have done the same thing,” Paskiewicz said.

While District Attorney Marian Ryan called the incident a “tragic accident,” the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

