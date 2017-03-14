Billerica man admits to exchanging child porn over messaging app

BOSTON (AP) — A Billerica man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of exchanging child pornography by using an instant messaging app.

Federal prosecutors announced Monday that 38-year-old Brian Ashley pleaded guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography.

Federal agents in Montana last year searched the home of someone who was exchanging child porn.

Authorities say an individual with the username “orcusvox” inquired about whether he had “anything new?” An undercover agent responded that he’d lost everything and had to start over.

Prosecutors say “orcusvox,” an account registered to Ashley, sent the agent several images of child erotica and child pornography.

Authorities later found nearly 250 images and more than 75 videos of child pornography on Ashely’s cellphone.

Ashley faces up to two decades in prison.

