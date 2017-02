BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Alan Danehy won a 1 million dollar top prize from an instant ticket.

And this is the second time he has won big in less than two and a half years.

Both winning tickets were purchased from Bell Food Mart in Billerica.

He says he plans on spending part of the winnings on a new car.

