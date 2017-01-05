Billy Joel to return to Fenway Park for summer concert

BOSTON (WHDH) - Music icon Billy Joel will return to Fenway Park this summer for another concert at the historic ballpark.

Joel’s concert is slated to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The show will mark the fourth consecutive year that he has performed at the park.

“The success of Billy Joel at Fenway Park has been incredible,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a press release. “To have an artist of his talent return for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the great following he has in New England.”

The Red Sox will host “Billy Joel Night” on Aug. 1 before their home game against the Cleveland Indians.

Joel has sold 150 million records over the last 25 years.

Tickets for the show go on sale starting Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

