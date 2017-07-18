Bison herd back home after roaming through Gilford, N.H.

GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A herd of American bison are back home at a farm in Gilford, New Hampshire after getting loose and running through town.

About 25 of the animals were seen trotting through Gilford on Tuesday. They even had a police escort on the highway as officers used their cruisers to try and keep them from running into traffic.

The animals escaped from a nearby farm owned by 79-year-old Armand Bolduc. He said the new female leader of the pack crashed the herd through a fence and led them all on a 10-mile hike through town. Bolduc said when he first got a phone call telling him his bison had gotten loose, he thought it was a prank.

Bolduc got the bison 30 years ago after a wildfire at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

WHAT A SIGHT! @gilfordpd are warning drivers about these escaped buffalo on the loose @7News (📹: Margaret Marceau) pic.twitter.com/vVbRAdZ9e4 — Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) July 18, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)