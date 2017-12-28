Bitter cold, hurricane-force winds turn boiling water to snow on Mount Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (AP/WHDH) — Weather observers atop the Northeast’s highest peak say the temperature has hit negative 34 degrees, a record for the day.

Adam Gill of the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire says the previous record of negative 31 degrees was set in 1933. The observatory posted a video on Facebook showing him emptying a pitcher of boiling water into the air, where it immediately turned to snow in the cold and hurricane-force winds.

Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States, and wind chill advisories or warnings were in effect for much of New England, northern Pennsylvania and New York.

Forecasters warned of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. and spreading east.