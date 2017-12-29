Bitter cold leads to delays on MBTA trains, commuter rail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A busy morning led to headaches caused by bitter cold temperatures on the MBTA subway and commuter rail lines.

Frigid temperatures led to delays to start the day for those looking to get in and out of the city.

In a statement, commuter rail operator Keolis says it took steps to try to avoid the problem.

“Keolis and MBTA crews took preventive steps ahead of the drop in temperatures to reduce the impact, but with even the best precautions train service can be impacted with the extreme conditions we’re experiencing.”

Cracked rails and broken switches were just some of the problems plaguing public transportation Friday morning. A disabled train on the Orange line led to severe delays.

MBTA officials stored trains in tunnels in an attempt to shield them from cold temperatures as much as possible.

