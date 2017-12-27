More than 24 hours have passed since the Christmas day storm and it’s been a slow process to get the streets plowed and sidewalks cleared.

In Lynn, crews worked through the night, chipping away at the icy mess left behind. However, residents expressed their anger towards the snow and ice left on the streets and sidewalks following the storm.

“Last season, it was plowed during the storm, but this season, we haven’t seen any plows,” said one resident. “It’s been pretty hazardous.”

A spokesperson for Lynn’s mayor said they city plows all roads and does not ignore side streets.

The bitter cold also affected roads and sidewalks in Boston following the snow storm. Thick ice began to form, causing the pavement to remain slippery.

“You’ve got some blocks that are really done well and others that just aren’t so we have to live with it. We’re Bostonians,” one man said.

