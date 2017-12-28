BOSTON (WHDH) — Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States, including Massachusetts, where arctic air is expected to grip the state through next week.

Boston is expected to break record cold Thursday with the highs coming in at 12 degrees. The coldest temperature on record is back in 1924 at 18 degrees.

Worcester is also expected to break record cold with a high of 8 degrees.

Officials warned of hypothermia and frostbite as frigid temperatures settle in.

Dry & sunny today, but temperatures are stingingly cold. Cape/Islands see a few additional clouds today. #7News pic.twitter.com/0eVVqJAFLN — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 28, 2017

Most of Massachusetts has a wind chill advisory in effect until noon Thursday. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in some places.

As if the cold temps weren't bad enough, we've got some very blustery winds to add even more of a frigid factor. Careful in this cold, and limit time outdoors! #7News pic.twitter.com/B2budwHc9l — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 28, 2017

Frigid outside this morning and today! Dress in layers, and limit time outside for you and your pets! #7News pic.twitter.com/qqiC62KfPS — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 28, 2017

Another wind chill advisory will go in effect Thursday night until 6 a.m. Friday for part of the Bay State.

Another Wind Chill Advisory in effect tonight NW of Boston, with dangerous cold tonight still in place throughout the Bay State. #7News pic.twitter.com/fRkT01zT10 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 28, 2017

Bay Staters are urged to limit time spent outdoors, bring animals inside and to dress in layers.

Wind chill advisories or warnings are also in effect for many other areas in New England.

Meteorologist Wren Clair says wind chills in many areas Thursday will make temperatures feel below zero during the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Brutal cold sticks around today, tonight & tomorrow. Plan ahead, and bundle up! #7News pic.twitter.com/XIkN6cYLBJ — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 28, 2017

Dangerous cold is expected overnight Thursday into Friday with wind chills plummeting to -20 degrees in some areas.

As a storm develops offshore, snow could fall across Southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are not expected to climb out of the teens until next Wednesday.

