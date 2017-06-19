Black bear sightings in Concord prompt warning

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) — Police in Concord are warning residents to be on alert after several black bear sightings in the area.

Multiple residents in the town reported seeing a bear Monday afternoon rummaging through trash on Eaton Street and walking through yards on Oxbox Road.

The mere presence of a bear in town is a not a threat to your safety,” Chief Joseph O’Connor said. “Stay calm and avoid doing anything that may attract the animal to your yard. Residents should also call police immediately to report the sighting.”

Concord police notified community members of today’s sighting via the town’s Code Red alert system.

