WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Some Worcester residents saw wild sight on Saturday—a black bear in a tree.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police showed up to get the bear out of the tree.

The bear was taken to a rural area where it was monitored until it was fully awake.

