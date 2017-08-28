Black bear spotted roaming Massachusetts neighborhood

ASHLAND, MA (WHDH) - Police in Ashland are reminding residents to remove bird feeders and trash from their yards after a large black bear was spotted Sunday.

Authorities say the bear was spotted around 11 p.m. in a backyard on Shore Road.

There is no reason for residents to be alarmed, but police say everyone should check before letting their pets out.

Anyone who sees a bear is asked to contact police.

