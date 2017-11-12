CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – A massive black bear was caught on camera roaming through a Chelmsford neighborhood. The bear has shown up dozens of times around town; several families have witnessed the wild encounter.

Mary Ellen Morris and Mike Moore put a tiny trail camera in their backyard, but little did they know the camera would capture a large black bear roaming around.

“We’ve seen him all over the summer and then at Halloween we got some great videos of him,” said Morris.

The couple said the bear had shown up in their backyard at least 10 times since May. The animal has helped itself to a little honey from their beehive; the Chelmsford residents have a photo showing the leftovers.

Wildlife officials have advised the couple to take action next year to make their backyard less tempting.

“Obviously the beehive was an attraction. So, we’ll have to do an electric fence next year that’s the recommendation he had,” said Morris.

Chelmsford residents have nicknamed the bear “Gentle Ben,” “Big Ben” and “Sully” after he showed up at Sully’s Ice Cream Shop last spring.

The bear has also turned up on local roads, but Moore said the animal’s never been threatening.

“There haven’t been any problems, and everyone just gets very excited by seeing the video. So, we think he’ll just hibernate soon and we won’t see him until the spring,” said Moris.

Wildlife officials warned that anyone who might have a close encounter should make some noise and never chase a bear. They also recommend that anyone who lives in an area with bears should avoid putting out bird feeders and secure any garbage.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)