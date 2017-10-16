The Boston College community was hit by hate; a racist message was left on a Black Lives Matter sign.

The student body says they are taking a stand.

Some students gathered Monday night for a rally. Another rally is scheduled for Friday after two Black Lives Matter signs were vandalized. The signs were outside the dorm rooms of two separate students.

The signs were defaced with the word “don’t.” Pictures of the signs were posted to Facebook, and students were quickly made aware of what happened.

The students who posted the pictures did not wish to be identified or appear on camera, but other students told 7News that they were upset by what they saw.

Senior administrators at Boston College released the following statement, which was sent to students: “Boston College condemns all acts of hate and is committed to holding any student who violates our standards accountable. We call upon all members of the BC community to treat each other with respect and to stand united against intolerance in any form.”

Officials say an investigation is underway.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)