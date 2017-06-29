‘Black people have met their match’: Boston officer suspended for racially offensive video

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Boston police officer has been suspended for a year after creating and sharing a racially offensive video.

Authorities say the Joseph De’Angelo’s video was set up like a fake movie trailer, which included a tag line that said, “This summer, black people have met their match.”

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans called the video “troubling” and “upsetting.”

“We can all use this incident as a teachable moment to remind all police officers the importance of recognizing unconscious bias and insuring that we conduct ourselves in a way that reflects positively on ourselves, the department and the community we serve,” Evans said.

De’Angelo will receive six months of pay during the suspension.

