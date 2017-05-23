Black students at Harvard holding separate commencement

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Black students at Harvard are holding their own commencement ceremony on Tuesday.

More than 700 students and guests are registered to attend the event.

The separate graduation is designed to recognize the achievement of black students and faculty, some say are overlooked.

It is organized by three Harvard students, taking place two days before the traditional commencement.

