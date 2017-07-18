Blackstone chef wins ‘Next Fenway Frank’ contest with Italian creation

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Blackstone chef is the winner of this year’s “Next Fenway Frank” contest.

The “North End Frank” is topped with pesto, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomato and fresh mozzarella. Kenneth Allard said the neighborhood was his inspiration.

“When I thought about the hot dog and the food of Boston, the most prevalent area in Boston is the North End. When I came up with that, all the ingredients just rolled off my head from there,” said Allard.

The hot dogs will be available at Red Sox games starting July 28 and for the rest of the season.

