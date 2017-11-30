Blackstone football coach battling cancer gets message of support from Tom Brady

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WHDH) — A high school football coach in Blackstone diagnosed with cancer got a special message of support from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, thanks to his players.

Blackstone Valley Regional Technical School teacher and assistant football coach Derek Yancik was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. The undefeated team has their championship game this weekend at Gillette stadium and sophomore Zach Snyder had an idea to surprise his coach.

“Yancik’s a big Patriots fan and he always wanted to meet Tom Brady so I figured since we’re in the playoffs, we’re going to Gillette, why not try to reach out to him and get dreams made true,” said Snyder.

While Yancik will not get to meet Brady because he is with the Patriots in Buffalo this weekend, he did get a video message from the quarterback. His players said the message brought their coach to tears.

“I wanted to wish you the very best of luck not only in the game but everything you’re battling,” Brady said in the video. “We’re thinking of you and best of luck with everything. Take care.”

While Yancik has missed several games this year because of his treatment, he plans to be on the sidelines Saturday.

