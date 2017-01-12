Blackstone man accused of murdering father arrested in N.J.

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WHDH) — A Blackstone man accused of murdering his father was located and taken into custody in New Jersey Thursday evening.

Glenn Armstrong, 49, was found in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early is now working on getting him back to Massachusetts, where he will face charges.

State troopers and local officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a home at 36 Summer St. for a well-being check and found the body of 83-year-old Walter Armstrong. His son, Glenn Armstrong, was named as a person of interest in his death.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said Armstrong was previously jailed in 1994 for making threats against former President Bill Clinton. He was also arrested previously on assault and battery charges.

