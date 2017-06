Blackstone, MA (WHDH) — A man accused of killing his 83-year-old father will be arraigned on murder charges.

49-year-old Glenn Armstrong was indicted by a grand jury last week.

Back in January, Armstrong’s father was found dead in their home in Blackstone.

Armstrong fled Massachusetts and was arrested in New Jersey in March.

