WESTON, MA (WHDH) - Blasting operations will begin along I-90 in Weston.

The blasts are the next step in the reconstruction process of I-90 after the Weston tolls were taken down.

Mass DOT officials said the blastings will happen once a day for the next two weeks between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to avoid rush hour disruptions.

