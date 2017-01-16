Blaze breaks out at 3-story home in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Fitchburg are battling a two-alarm blaze Monday afternoon at multi-level home.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 p.m. at 62 Sheridan Street, officials said.

The upper level of the three-story home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

