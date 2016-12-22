Blaze damages more than century-old Amtrak train station

BERLIN, Conn. (AP) — Officials say flames engulfed an Amtrak train station more than 100 years old that was set to be restored in Berlin.

About 50 firefighters responded to the blaze around 4 a.m. Wednesday. It was contained in about an hour. No one was injured but Amtrak service was affected.

Fire Marshal Steve Waznia says the building is likely a complete loss. The station has been closed since March and was to be restored with about $1.8 million in state and federal grant money.

State Department of Transportation officials tell The Hartford Courant teams will assess the historic building and determine a course of action.

Amtrak says the station has been around since 1900. A new station is being built across the tracks. It was expected to be completed next May.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)