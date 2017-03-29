Blaze that killed grandmother, grandson ruled an accident

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The state fire marshal’s office has ruled a Quincy house fire that killed a woman and her grandson an accident.

Officials said Tuesday the Feb. 12 blaze started in the living room, and was likely sparked by a cigarette Thelma Powers is believed to have been smoking near her medical oxygen tanks. Oxygen released into the air fueled the flames that then spread, trapping two victims on the second floor.

Firefighters found the 67-year-old Thelma Powers in the kitchen and 19-year-old William Powers in an upstairs hallway. Both were killed. William’s father jumped from a second-floor window and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey says the fire was the second this year that was most likely caused by smoking and fueled by home medical oxygen.

