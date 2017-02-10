Blizzard causes crashes across the state

In Peabody, traffic was at a standstill after State Police blocked off roads.

In Brockton, a driver was stranded, stuck in a blanket of snow.

A tow truck driver had to come to the rescue, helping to dig it out before towing the car.

“This has been by far the busiest,” said a tow truck driver. “Last winter wasn’t like this at all. As far as the type of calls, push-outs, tows, all normal stuff, people sliding off the roads because they can’t see.”

Several cars were stuck in the snow and visibility was also a problem for drivers.

At Bridgewater service plaza, Jeff Boyd spent 30 minutes trying to get his big rig out of the snow.

“I just pulled in to take a break and now I’m stuck,” said Boyd. “I’ve only driven about 12 miles now since one o’clock.”

And tow truck drivers say it is a good idea to just stay inside when a major storm hits.

