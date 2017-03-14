Blizzard conditions confirmed in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The nor’easter hammering Massachusetts is officially a blizzard.

The National Weather Service says Worcester experienced blizzard conditions early Tuesday afternoon.

The weather service defines a blizzard as three hours of sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 miles an hour or greater, along with snow that reduces visibility to less than one-quarter of a mile.

Worcester and several surrounding towns received around a foot or so of snow by early afternoon.

Winds are also starting to pick up along coastal areas, with a gust of 72 mph reported at Wellfleet on Cape Cod, just 2 mph short of hurricane force.

The weather service also says it is getting reports of thunder in areas west of Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)