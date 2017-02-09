Blizzard warning expanded along south coast of Massachusetts, Rhode Island

Thursday’s blizzard warning has been expanded to cover additional points along the South Coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

Eastern Plymouth County, Cape Cod, Marthas Vineyard, Nantucket and Block Island are now impacted by the warning.

Blizzard conditions, heavy snow, strong to damaging winds and scattered thunderstorms are expected.

Snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches is expected, except 4 to 8 inches on Nantucket. The highest amounts will be in persistent bands and where thunder occurs.

