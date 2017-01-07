Blizzard warning in effect for parts of Massachusetts

The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for parts of the state, with a winter weather warning for other areas of the region.

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner is tracking bands of steady snow working across Boston from the South Shore as well as the Cape and Islands.

Parts of the region, specifically in the South Coast and Cape Cod, will see more than a foot of snow, with forecasts as high as 16 inches. Whiteout conditions are possible.

Metro Boston is expected to see 8-12 inches of snow.

A blizzard is defined as falling or blowing snow with winds of 35 miles per hour or more and visibility of 1/4 mile or less over a duration of 3 or more hours.

Driving conditions are expected to be poor, and drivers are urged to use caution and stay off the roads this afternoon and evening if at all possible.

