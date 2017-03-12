Blizzard warning issued for some areas as nor’easter powers toward Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) — A powerful nor’easter heading for New England could bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to many areas across Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard and winter storm alerts as much of the Northeast prepares for a late-winter beating. Snowfall rates could reach four inches an hour at times.

Storm closings & delays: View an updated list

A blizzard warning is in effect for western, northern and central Massachusetts, with isolated amounts of up to two feet of snow possible across northeastern Massachusetts. Areas near the cities of Springfield, Fitchburg and Worcester, could see 16-20 inches.

The Boston area could get 12-16 inches of snow. A blizzard watch is in effect for Boston, extending down through the south shore and along south coast. In the Plymouth area and across southeastern Massachusetts, 6-12 inches of snow is expected.

Related: ‘Stay off the roads,’ Gov. Baker says ahead of Tuesday’s winter storm

Cape Cod and the Islands is under a winter storm watch and 3-6 inches of snow is expected.

Damaging wind gusts are expected, especially for the coastline. Cape Cod and the Islands could see gusts of up to 65 mph. Coastal flood warnings and watches are in effect as well.

Track the storm: View an interactive radar

Light snow is expected to begin late Monday night and intensify overnight into early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday morning through the afternoon, with snowfall rates of as much as 2 to 4 inches per hour.

Reduced visibility is a strong likelihood, making travel impossible at times.

Related: Boston declares snow emergency as major winter storm approaches

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)