Blizzard warning issued in some areas ahead of Thursday storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - A blizzard warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts ahead of Thursday’s approaching snowstorm.

The warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. It covers Cape Cod and the Islands, some coastal areas and the South Shore.

Eight to 14 inches of snow is expected to fall. Strong, sustained winds of up to 35 mph will accompany heavy snow.

Temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

The blizzard warning impacts the following counties: Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth and Nantucket.

