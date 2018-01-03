BOSTON (WHDH) - An intense winter storm packing the potential for blizzard conditions, more than a foot of snow in some areas, fierce winds and coastal flooding is expected to move through Massachusetts starting early Thursday morning.

Southeastern Massachusetts will see the heaviest snow and wind, but nearly the entire state is under a winter storm warning, while some are under a blizzard warning.

The blizzard warning is in effect for the North Shore, South Shore, along with the Cape and the Islands starting at 1 a.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday.

The majority of the Bay State is under a winter storm warning, including Boston, Worcester, the Merrimack Valley and points to the west. The warning also covers Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Light snow will start to fly as early as 4 a.m. before the storm intensifies around 8 a.m. The heaviest snow is expected to end around 7 p.m., with the remaining snowfall ending at 9 p.m.

Travel is expected to be poor due to possible whiteout conditions.

Depending upon the track of the storm, Metro Boston and points along the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley could see 8-12 inches of snow. Southeastern Massachusetts may see over a foot of snow, with up to 16 inches being a possibility.

Parts of Worcester County could see 8-12 inches of snow. Western Massachusetts will likely anywhere between 2-8 inches. The Cape and the Islands is expected to see between 2-8 inches, depending upon the area.

The storm is also equipped with dangerous winds, leading to the potential of power outages. Gusts of 50-65 mph is possible for the Cape and the Islands. Southeastern Massachusetts, metro Boston and North Shore could see 40-55 mph gusts, while the majority of Massachusetts will see 25-40 mph winds.

A high wind warning has been issued for Nantucket until 1 a.m. Friday.

High tide will be a concern for coastal areas. Minor to moderate flooding will be possible between noon time and 2 p.m.

A coastal flood watch has been issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket and Suffolk counties until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Bitter, arctic air will move back into the region on Friday and linger throughout the weekend.

“The coldest air we’ve seen so far this winter, believe it or not, has yet to arrive. It will arrive this weekend,” said Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Wind chills will dip between -20 degrees and -35 degrees on Friday night into Saturday morning.

