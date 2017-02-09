Blizzard conditions confirmed in some areas as storm hammers Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Blizzard warnings are in effect Thursday as a major snowstorm hammers the Bay State. At least a foot of snow is expected to fall across the state before the storm moves out.

Blizzard conditions have been confirmed in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the areas of Boston, Hyannis, Marshfield, New Bedford, Block Island, Providence and Westerly.

A blizzard warning has been issued for Cape Cod and the Islands, the South Coast, South Shore, North Shore. A winter storm warning is in effect, covering the entire state.

Areas impacted by the blizzard warning include the North Shore, South Shore, Middlesex County, Essex County, Plymouth County, Suffolk County, Bristol County.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow and scattered thunderstorms, with rates of nearly 2-3 inches per hour, may be seen in these areas. Visibility is poor.

Flakes started flying for most people around 7 a.m. The storm will intensify through the evening hours.

Most areas will see 12-18 inches, including the city of Boston. Areas south of Worcester and extending as far as Providence and Hartford could see as much as 20 inches of snow locally.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared a snow emergency and announced that school would be closed until Monday.

Temps will stay in the low 20s and upper teens throughout the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 50 mph, leading to power outages.

Motorists should expect major travel disruptions. Blowing and drifting snow is expected. Travel conditions will be poor throughout the day.

MassDOT officials are asking the public to stay off the roads. Gov. Charlie Baker asked all residents to stay home if possible.

The snow is expected to come to an end Thursday night. Freezing rain could linger in areas along the New Hampshire line.

Many communities announced parking restrictions in advance of the storm, and some school systems canceled classes on Thursday.

