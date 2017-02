Smithfield, RI (WHDH) — New updates on the carbon monoxide incident in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Firefighters say a blocked boiler exhaust sent carbon monoxide fumes into the house.

Officials say the three children are expected to be okay.

The mother remains in critical condition.

