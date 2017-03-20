Blue Buffalo recalls dog food due to health risk

A major dog food company is recalling some of its wet food because the product has the potential to contain elevated levels beef thyroid hormones.

Blue Buffalo said it is recalling one production lot of Blue Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs.

The recall includes 12.5 oz cans, with UPC number 840243101153 and a best by date of June 7, 2019.

Dogs ingesting high levels of beef thyroid hormones may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. These symptoms may resolve when the use of the impacted food is discontinued.

The company said affected products were distributed nationally through pet specialty and on-line retailers.

No other Blue Buffalo products are impacted by the issue.

