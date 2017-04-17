Blunt trauma may have killed endangered whale off Cape Cod

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) – Researchers say preliminary findings show blunt trauma may have played a role in the death of a North Atlantic right whale found dead in Massachusetts waters.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say bruising consistent with blunt trauma could be evidence of a ship strike. The agency is urging vessels to keep a close look for right whales, which often swim just below the water’s surface and can be hard to see.

The 27-foot long, 1-year-old female was found dead in Cape Cod Bay on Thursday and towed to a harbor where it could be placed on a flatbed for transport.

Final analysis is expected weeks from now.

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered. There are only a few hundreds of them in the world.

