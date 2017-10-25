Boa constrictor found in N.C. hotel bed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHDH) — A 5-foot long boa constrictor was found in a hotel bed in North Carolina after the owner accidentally left his pet behind.

Neil Miller said he has had the snake, who he named Chuck, for almost three years. He said he set Chuck down in a hotel room when he met someone staying there and when he left, he forgot to take Chuck with him.

Chuck was discovered in the bed by a housekeeper, who told police the snake was half under the covers. The hotel called animal control, who then transferred the call to police.

Miller apologized to the housekeeper who found Chuck, saying it was an accident.

