Boat crash on Lake Winnipesaukee due to drunk driving

Marine Patrol on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire responded to a call for a boat crash at 9:50 pm on Saturday night.

Officials say the crash happened south of Timber Island near the Witches.

Marine Patrol said the boat was taking on water after the driver, Tyler Finethy. 24, of Alton, crashed.

Officials conducted tests to confirm Finethy was drunk driving the boat and was then arrested.

There were three passengers on board including the driver.

There was one report of a possible arm injury, but all three men refused medical treatment.

Officials say they were able to remove the boat from the rocks.

