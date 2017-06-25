Boat crashes onto rocks; operator charged with OUI

TIMBER ISLAND, N.H. (AP) — Officials say a New Hampshire man who crashed his boat onto rocks on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee has been charged with operating under the influence.

Marine Patrol dispatch was notified Saturday night that a vessel had run aground. All three men aboard the boat refused medical treatment.

The Marine Patrol says the operator, 24-year-old Tyler Finethy, of Alton, New Hampshire, was arrested at the scene. Boating while intoxicated carries the same penalties as driving while intoxicated.

Marine Patrol Officers removed the stricken boat from the rocks and towed the vessel to the Gilford Town Docks. The Associated Press could not locate a phone number for Finethy.

