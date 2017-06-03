A boat explosion in North Carolina left three people seriously injured.

Witnesses say two people were in the boat and one was putting gas in the boat when the explosion happened.

Officials say removing the battery caused a spark that lead to the boat exploding.

Several witnesses said they could not believe what they were seeing.

The fire department was able to get the flames under control and stopped the fuel from reaching the water.

