Boat-shaped ‘The Ship Restaurant’ on Route 1 closes

LYNNFIELD (WHDH) - A popular Lynnfield restaurant is now sinking ship.

The Ship Restaurant, the sea-themed establishment that served seafood and Italian dishes in Lynnfield, has closed. The restaurant is located next to The Christmas Tree Shop on Route 1 southbound.

According to reports, the property owners of the restaurant are now looking to tear down the building to make way for new retail shops.

The iconic boat-shaped restaurant is just the latest Route 1 landmark to be demolished.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)